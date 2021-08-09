Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

TSU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank set a C$44.00 price target on Trisura Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Trisura Group to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$52.63.

TSE TSU opened at C$48.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$112.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.51. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$19.11 and a 12 month high of C$48.98. The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 58.79.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

