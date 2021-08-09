Trisura Group (TSU) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Trisura Group (TSE: TSU) recently:

8/6/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$46.50 to C$53.00.

8/5/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$57.00 to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$55.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$39.75 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.50 to C$48.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Trisura Group was given a new C$44.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank.

6/22/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$158.00 to C$173.00.

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$48.21 on Monday. Trisura Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$19.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$112.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.79.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

