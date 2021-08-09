Triumph Capital Management Buys New Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,136 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 58.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,505 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,198,000 after acquiring an additional 205,428 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,416,000 after acquiring an additional 81,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 52.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after acquiring an additional 943,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $377.00. 29,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,719. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.23 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of -83.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total value of $1,189,347.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,461 shares of company stock worth $48,480,001. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

