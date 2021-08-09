Triumph Capital Management Buys Shares of 8,519 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 330,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $650,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.86. The stock had a trading volume of 741,570 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.39.

