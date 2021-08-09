Triumph Capital Management Invests $589,000 in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter worth about $188,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGS stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.56. 8,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.36. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

