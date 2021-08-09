Triumph Capital Management Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.0% of Triumph Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,757 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,143,000 after purchasing an additional 350,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $1,787,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.91. The stock had a trading volume of 50,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,290. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $103.48 and a twelve month high of $154.37.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

