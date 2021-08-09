Triumph Capital Management Takes $930,000 Position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000.

FFTY stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.18. 285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,993. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $49.96.

