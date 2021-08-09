Triumph Capital Management Takes Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Futu by 268.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,655,000 after buying an additional 374,732 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,132,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,786,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,527,000. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU traded up $6.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.75. 85,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,128,391. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $204.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. The firm had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FUTU. BOCOM International raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Futu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

