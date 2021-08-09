True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.04.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TNT.UN shares. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$7.25 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

TNT.UN stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.45. 112,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,144. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$652.87 million and a PE ratio of 20.60. True North Commercial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 162.74%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

