Truist Cuts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $29.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Truist from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLUG. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

NASDAQ PLUG traded up $2.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,421,688. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 25.59. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

