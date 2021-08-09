Truist Trims Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Target Price to $50.00

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its price target cut by analysts at Truist from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VMEO. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Vimeo from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Shares of Vimeo stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,415. Vimeo has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.