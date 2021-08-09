Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,325 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,811 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management increased its position in CVS Health by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in CVS Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,942,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in CVS Health by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,871,000 after buying an additional 188,559 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.05. 151,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,706,790. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.38. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $106.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.