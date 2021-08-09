Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 921 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 505.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,578,000 after buying an additional 3,068,870 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 109.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,774,000 after buying an additional 834,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 251.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,089,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,996,000 after buying an additional 779,815 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.02. The company had a trading volume of 46,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,512. The company has a market cap of $176.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $132.47 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

