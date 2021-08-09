Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 4,143 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after buying an additional 6,619,930 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $241,988,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $195,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,664 shares of company stock valued at $262,615. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.30. 190,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,929,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.29.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

