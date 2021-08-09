Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,015 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $146,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $217.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.61. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $98.67 and a 12-month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

