Trust Asset Management LLC Has $846,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Lam Research by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $645.22. 19,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,958. The business’s fifty day moving average is $632.46. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $92.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

