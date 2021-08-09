Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,834 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 17,327 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 36.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.6% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,685,560. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.10. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $99.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $183.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

