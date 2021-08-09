TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 35.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,837 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,555 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter.

TRST opened at $34.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.64. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 50.37%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Frank B. Silverman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

