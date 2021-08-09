Tsfg LLC Buys 163 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $171.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,399. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $106.13 and a 1 year high of $180.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.