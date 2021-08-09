Tsfg LLC Has $222,000 Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 187.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131,611 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Snowflake by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266,942 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,865 shares during the period. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $279.18. 85,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,181,217. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.21.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on Snowflake and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.74.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total value of $3,083,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,759,614.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 802,528 shares of company stock worth $200,162,973. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.