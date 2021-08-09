Tsfg LLC Increases Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 15.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 42.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 0.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.24. The company had a trading volume of 369,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,825,205. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.34 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWTR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $801,071.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,888 shares of company stock worth $5,059,307 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.