Tsfg LLC Purchases 5,488 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 224.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EZU. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after acquiring an additional 799,370 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,383,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,229,000 after purchasing an additional 480,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,174,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,813,000 after purchasing an additional 348,592 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $14,955,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,806,000 after purchasing an additional 197,733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EZU stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $50.52. 2,189,635 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

