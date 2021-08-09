TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Gap Up to $33.91

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.91, but opened at $34.96. TuSimple shares last traded at $32.55, with a volume of 7,462 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.98.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($5.97). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $356,000.

TuSimple Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

