TWC Tech Holdings II (NASDAQ:TWCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 46,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 406,917 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $9.93.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the first quarter worth $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TWC Tech Holdings II by 8.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II by 63.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

