Twin Disc (TWIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TWIN stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.55. 1,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,389. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $198.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

