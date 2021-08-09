Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. The Boeing makes up approximately 1.6% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.15. The company had a trading volume of 322,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,105,938. The company has a market cap of $136.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.44. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.