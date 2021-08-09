Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Central Pacific Financial accounts for approximately 1.5% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Central Pacific Financial worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 41.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 20,439 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 12.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 770,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

CPF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $26.24. 1,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,977. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other news, Director Saedene K. Ota bought 1,800 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

