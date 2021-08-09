Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST traded down $13.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.77. The stock had a trading volume of 812,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,758. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $48,333.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 20,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $1,947,616.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,430,147.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,836 shares of company stock valued at $14,412,726 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

