Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s current price.

TWST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $110.77 on Monday. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.83. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 20,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $1,947,616.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,430,147.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $433,552.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,284.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,836 shares of company stock valued at $14,412,726 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,009,000 after buying an additional 1,592,545 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 19,999.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,282,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,802,000 after buying an additional 1,275,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,242,000 after buying an additional 555,917 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 60.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,360,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,474,000 after buying an additional 513,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,844,000 after buying an additional 481,979 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

