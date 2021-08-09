U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.35. 5,439 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,168,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLCA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays cut U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $721.38 million, a PE ratio of -141.29 and a beta of 3.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.85.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $154,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,528 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

