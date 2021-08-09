UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IBJHF. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ibstock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ibstock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ibstock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Ibstock stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02. Ibstock has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $3.18.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

