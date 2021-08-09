UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) & DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Critical Comparison

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get UiPath alerts:

71.6% of DocuSign shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of DocuSign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares UiPath and DocuSign’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UiPath N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DocuSign $1.45 billion 40.58 -$243.27 million ($0.75) -403.51

UiPath has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DocuSign.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for UiPath and DocuSign, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UiPath 2 11 8 0 2.29 DocuSign 0 3 15 0 2.83

UiPath presently has a consensus target price of $73.38, suggesting a potential upside of 16.37%. DocuSign has a consensus target price of $273.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.79%. Given UiPath’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe UiPath is more favorable than DocuSign.

Profitability

This table compares UiPath and DocuSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UiPath N/A N/A N/A DocuSign -12.54% -26.53% -4.55%

Summary

DocuSign beats UiPath on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows. The company also offers UiPath Robots, which emulates human behavior to execute the processes built in UiPath Studio; and UiPath Orchestrator that tracks and logs robot activity, along with what people do in tandem to maintain strict compliance and governance through dashboards and visualization tools. In addition, it provides maintenance and support for its software, as well as professional services, such as training and implementation services to facilitate the adoption of its platform. UiPath Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage. DocuSign was founded by Thomas H. Gonser and Court Lorenzini in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.