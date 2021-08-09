Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) One Day Volume Hits $9,989.00

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001051 BTC on popular exchanges. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $9,989.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00044622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00138994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00146402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,291.47 or 1.00167680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $355.93 or 0.00770175 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Mystic Axies Collection directly using U.S. dollars.

