UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) Receives €11.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.68 ($13.74).

UCG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a €13.55 ($15.94) target price on UniCredit in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) target price on UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 52-week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 52-week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.