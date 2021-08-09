United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 3,431 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in AbbVie by 6.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.2% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $114.36. The stock had a trading volume of 177,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $119.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

