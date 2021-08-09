United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

ZBH stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.39. 12,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,487. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.15 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

