United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $3.61 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,386 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.95. 249,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,757,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

