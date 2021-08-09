United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 1,044 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.9% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $2,215,000. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 8,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Facebook by 12.5% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 123,654 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Truist increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $362.89. 215,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,545,305. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $345.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,294,470 shares of company stock valued at $781,352,486 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

