United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) target price on United Internet in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on United Internet in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on United Internet in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.26 ($49.72).

United Internet stock opened at €34.56 ($40.66) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25. United Internet has a 12 month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 12 month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €34.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

