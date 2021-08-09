United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. increased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $30.97 on Monday. United States Cellular Co. has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.88.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

