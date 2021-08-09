UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,617 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $72,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

Shares of UNH traded down $3.13 on Monday, reaching $411.99. The stock had a trading volume of 46,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,263. The stock has a market cap of $388.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $407.99. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total value of $2,909,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,185,327.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

