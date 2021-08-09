US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in US Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 102,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of USFD opened at $34.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 1.82. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.
In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.18.
US Foods Profile
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
