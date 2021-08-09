US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in US Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 102,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD opened at $34.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 1.82. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. US Foods’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.18.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

