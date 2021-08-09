Usca Ria LLC Buys 8,505 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 163.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC opened at $41.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.74.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Read More: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.