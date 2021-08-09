Usca Ria LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,391,000. Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,447,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,211,000.

DFUS stock opened at $48.57 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.