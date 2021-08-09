Usca Ria LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,391,000. Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,447,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,211,000.

DFUS stock opened at $48.57 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

