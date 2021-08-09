Usca Ria LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Usca Ria LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,138,000 after buying an additional 1,104,409 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after buying an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,936,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,939,000 after purchasing an additional 133,862 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,265,000 after purchasing an additional 352,355 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $117.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.