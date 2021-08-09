Usca Ria LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Usca Ria LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $89.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.24. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $89.24.

