Usca Ria LLC Lowers Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Usca Ria LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 34.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $68.81 on Monday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.91.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

