Usca Ria LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $869,000.

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $44.69 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.29 and a one year high of $46.49.

