Usca Ria LLC Sells 19,410 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Usca Ria LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,410 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

