Usca Ria LLC Sells 253 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Usca Ria LLC cut its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $172,032,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after purchasing an additional 247,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 488,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,990,000 after purchasing an additional 154,464 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $352.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $339.74. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $356.31. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.41.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

